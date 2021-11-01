Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has sent his condolences to Nuno Espirito Santo, after the former Spurs manager was sacked by the club on Monday morning.

Solskjaer, who is also under huge pressure to keep his job, proved to be the final knockout blow for Nuno after Manchester United’s emphatic 3-0 victory over Tottenham on Saturday evening.

Both managers were under huge amounts of scrutiny going into the game, but it is Nuno who the Manchester United manager is lending his support to after losing his job.

He said “Never nice to see good men lose their jobs. I don’t know the situation at Tottenham but as a colleague you are never happy when that happens. You try to get in touch with him and tell him your feelings."

The 47-year-old was appointed as Tottenham manager after leaving his post as boss at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He wasn’t the first choice for managerial role at Spurs, as the job was left vacant for almost three months with Daniel Levy struggling to find a correct suitor before eventually appointing Nuno on June 30.

Despite an excellent start to life as the manager which saw him win Premier League manager of the month in August, the north London club would go on a horrible run of form and would face defeats in London derbies against teams such as West Ham, Chelsea and their biggest rivals, Arsenal.

These defeats meant that Nuno lasted just 124 days as Tottenham boss before his sacking, which put him 12th in the all-time shortest managerial tenures in the Premier League.

It looked as though Solskjaer was on the brink of the same fate after the 5-1 hammering Manchester United faced at the hands of Liverpool, but the victory against Spurs has given him some leeway.

Despite the constant criticism thrown towards the Norwegian, he claims that he is thriving from the pressure that he is facing.

“Criticism keeps me going so keep it coming. It's people's job to give their opinion and I'm not looking for a fight with anyone”.

The victory over Tottenham hadn’t shifted the pressure from Solsjkaer but Manchester United have an important Champions League fixture against Italian side Atalanta during the week and then a match rivals Manchester City on the weekend, which bodes a great chance for the manager to relieve some of the scrutiny he is facing.

