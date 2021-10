Football

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels ‘rock bottom’ but believes in himself after Liverpool thrash Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "Of course, it's the worst feeling. You feel rock bottom but the feeling we have that we are getting to where we want to be has been there. But then in the last few weeks we've hit a brick wall and the results haven't come, the performances haven't come, we've conceded too many easy goals and that's a concern."

