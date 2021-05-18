Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has welcomed fans back to Old Trafford even if the result was a disappointing 1-1 draw with Fulham.

United went ahead early in the first half through a brilliant Edinson Cavani chip but ended up sharing the points when Joe Bryan grabbed an equaliser in the 76th minute.

With United assured of Champions League football next season, Solskjaer addressed the 14-month gap for fans to see United in action.

"It's great to have you back in, supporting the team,” he said, speaking to the attending supporters at full time.

“We know it's been a long, long year for everyone. But I'm so grateful to see you back here supporting everyone.

It's been great working with these boys. They're a great group of staff. I know we're not where we want to be, winning the league.

United will play La Liga side Villarreal in the Europa League final next Wednesday, and Solskjaer is aiming for his first trophy with United.

“But hopefully we can bring a trophy back in about 10 days’ time. We'll do what we can and hopefully next season we can see everyone on the seats again.

"All the best, support the team, and safe trip back home."

