Football

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lauds 'robust, excellent' Harry Maguire after Man Utd win over Aston Villa

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Harry Maguire after Manchester United's 3-1 victory against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday. "Harry (Maguire) has been excellent. He's been, as you say, it's almost unheard of the minutes he's played without missing out. His fitness is very good. He's robust. Today it looked like the boy landed on top of him and twisted his ankle."

00:00:40, an hour ago