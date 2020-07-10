Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man United will get back to winning the Premier League

Tuscany, Italy
Eliteserien, Round 6
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is sure Manchester United will get back to challenging for and winning the Premier League.
Jose Mourinho walked out of the press conference frustrated after experiencing technical problems after Tottenham drew 0-0 against Bournemouth.
Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has said that the club are looking for replacements for Jadon Sancho.
Pep Guardiola is determined to win the Champions League and the FA Cup season after Manchester City let their Premier League title slip to Liverpool.
Jurgen Klopp has played down Liverpool's chances of chasing down Manchester City's Premier League record points tally.
Coulibaly scores stunning backheeled lob in the Eliteserien
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho refused to be drawn on whether he thought Eric Dier's four-game ban was too harsh.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is fully backing his out-of-form goalkeeper David De Gea.
In today's Euro Papers, Kai Havertz is reportedly on the way out - but who will sign him?
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes his side will need at least 90 points to win the Premier League title next season.