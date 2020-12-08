Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blamed Manchester United’s slow start and defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir for their group stage exit from the Champions League at the hands of RB Leipzig.

United conceded twice in the opening 13 minutes against the Bundesliga side and went 3-0 down in the second half. A late fightback was sparked, with Solskjaer’s side denied an equaliser by goalkeeper Peter Gulasci, but the damage had already been done by that stage.

“We started too late,” the Norwegian told BT Sport after full time. “Great spirit and comeback again, but different to the Premier League. You can’t give a team a three-goal lead and expect to come back.

“Just too late. Unlucky towards the end. I thought the character and effort was there. I thought it was in at the end.”

It was a disappointing end to a Champions League campaign that started with impressive victories over Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig, but Solskjaer identified the away defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir as the moment that cost his side their last 16 place.

“We weren’t good enough,” he said. “In a difficult group of course, we started really well in this group, but the big defeat to us was the defeat away to Istanbul. That’s the one we look back at and lost the points we should have had.”

Solskjaer’s decision to bench Paul Pogba after comments from his agent regarding his future at Manchester United raised eyebrows, but the Norwegian insisted the decision was “tactical.”

Mino Raiola claimed Pogba’s career at Old Trafford is “over” just one day before the pivotal Champions League fixture in Germany. Pogba came off the bench in the second half and found the net to make it 3-2 as United found a late foothold in the game.

“My decision tonight is obviously tactical,” Solskjaer told BT Sport when asked before the match if Raiola's comments had any influence on his team selection. "That's the only thing. We made a team decision a way bit before this game, because we decided on Scott and Nemanja in that midfield before we played West Ham.

"For me, you prepare for every single game as if it's your last one, more or less, you go there, this is the one and we know we've got City on Saturday.”

