Football

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer quietly confident ahead of Anfield trip

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is quietly confident ahead of Manchester United's visit to Anfield to face Liverpool on Sunday. United are currently top of the Premier League, three points clear of Jurgen Klopp's champions. "I'm really looking forward to it. We're in good form at the moment," said the United manager. United are undefeated away from home this season in the league.

