Football

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer relieved after Manchester United's win over West Ham - 'This week was massive'

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke after his side won 1-0 against West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday to cap a huge week for the club. "Oh - it's been a big week for us. The last few league games, big games, up near the top of the league, and we are starting to build some momentum in the league."

00:00:40, 15 hours ago