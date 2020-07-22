Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: We've given ourselves a fantastic opportunity

Episode 24
Dame Katherine Grainger, Helen Glover & Greg Searle
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is delighted to be heading into Sunday with a "fantastic opportunity" to qualify for the Champions League.
In today's Euro Papers, Spanish media are reporting that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is holding out for Barcelona to bid for him. But Arsenal are confident...
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is furious with his side's Premier League defeat to Aston Villa and says it's simply not good enough for the club.
Pep Guardiola says he must figure out what went so wrong for Manchester City in not winning the Premier League title by a long way this season.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not in the mood to talk about David De Gea as the Manchester United goalkeeper's latest calamitous display dominated conversation.
Hundreds of people lined the streets of Ashington to pay their respects to Jack Charlton on Tuesday.
A spate of errors from David de Gea means he is now "rubbish", according to Manchester United expert Daniel Harris.
Barcelona have had a tough couple of weeks but might be in for a welcome boost: Sevilla star Diego Carlos looks set to join the club.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says that Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi could both force their way back into his plans.
Pep Guardiola insists that he still feels the same motivation as he prepares to go into his fifth season in charge of Manchester City.