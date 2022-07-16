Football

Oliver Kahn backs 'world class' Sadio Mane to shine after Robert Lewandowski says his goodbyes to Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich chairman and former goalkeeping great Oliver Kahn praised Robert Lewandowski as the Polish forward moved one step closer to leaving the club for Barcelona. The clubs reached an agreement in principle for his transfer with Spanish media reports that the transfer would cost Barcelona some 50 million euros. Kahn has backed 'world class' Mane to shine for Bayern.

00:02:16, 25 minutes ago