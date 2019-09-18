Olympiakos hit back to draw 2-2 with Tottenham

The hosts were stunned as Tottenham struck twice in four minutes midway through the opening half, first with Harry Kane's penalty and then a stunner by Lucas Moura.

Daniel Podence halved the deficit shortly before halftime and Olympiakos were level after 54 minutes when Mathieu Valbuena beat fellow Frenchman Hugo Lloris from the penalty spot.

Tottenham looked the more likely winner in the closing stages with Dele Alli and Erik Lamela squandering chances. (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis)