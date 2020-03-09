It is the latest match affected by the coronavirus outbreak with Paris St Germain's Champions League last 16 second-leg home clash with Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes stadium on Wednesday also closed to fans. PSG trail 2-1.

The Greek government has temporarily barred spectators from attending sporting events in a bid to contain the virus.

"Unfortunately, the decision has now been confirmed and all parties must submit to the official ruling imposed by the relevant Greek authorities," Wolves's website said.

Greece has 73 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection but no fatalities yet, a relatively low toll for Europe.

The government has banned public gatherings in three districts in the south-west of the country and ordered schools there to remain shut until further notice.

UEFA also confirmed that AS Roma's Europe League last 16 second leg against Sevilla next week will also be played behind closed doors.