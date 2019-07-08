Olympic spots not just for Lionesses, says Neville

The 42-year-old guided the Lionesses to fourth place at the 2019 Women World Cup in France after a frustrating 2-1 defeat to Sweden in the third-place play-off.

Despite missing out on the ultimate prize, England sealed GB's qualification for Tokyo 2020 by finishing as one of the top three European teams in the competition.

And Neville, who will take charge of just the second Team GB women's team at an Olympics, said players from Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and England will be given an equal chance to make his 18-person squad.

He said: "What I would say is that there is going to be a certain standard of player to get in that GB squad, and everybody will be treated equally.

"We need to take the best GB team, the best players out there who have got the flexibility to play a game every two days in 41 degree-heat and the humidity there will be in Tokyo.

"I've been watching the home nations players now for 18 months and I'm fully aware of the quality out there.

"It is almost as if I have two umbrellas now – a GB line and an England line – and I've got to make sure the lines of communication are no different."

Unlike the men's tournament, the Olympic Games represents one of women's football's biggest events – with no age restrictions – and players from all over Britain will be desperate to make the plane to Japan.

The four home nations agreed in October to allow a GB women's team to try and reach Tokyo, and Neville admits his plans will start to take shape now that qualification has been sealed.

As hosts of Euro 2021, England will not be playing qualifiers over the next two years, and the former Manchester United defender explains that will allow him more time to consider his options.

He said: "We're picking from a pool probably of 45 players – to pick 18 is going to be very difficult and the selection process, I would have thought, starts when the league starts.

"I've got to look at the Scottish and Welsh players playing in the American league and make sure I give them the respect I give my own players, and treat them no differently.

"Because we've got friendlies now, it will allow me to maybe go and watch a lot of the home nations play in the next 12 months.

"When I do pick players from the home nations, they've got to play the style of football that I want to play, so we have to get them on board as quickly as possible."

Sportsbeat 2019