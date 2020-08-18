Olympique de Marseille reports 3 coronavirus cases

PARIS, Aug 18 (Reuters) - French Ligue 1 soccer club Olympique de Marseille on Tuesday reported three cases of coronavirus, in a development that could jeopardise the re-start of the top-flight season.

Marseille said that, in all, it had registered four confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last four days.

The club are due to play Saint Etienne on August 21 in the first match of the new season. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by John Stonestreet)

Football A-League to reintroduce VAR for playoffs 15 MINUTES AGO

Champions League RB Leipzig v PSG: Can the team beat the superstars? AN HOUR AGO