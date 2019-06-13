Olympique Lyon shares rise after Mendy sold to Real Madrid

Olympique Lyon shares rise after Mendy sold to Real Madrid
By Reuters

1 hour ago

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - Olympique Lyonnais' shares rose on Thursday after the French soccer club sold left-back Ferland Mendy to Real Madrid for some 48 million euros ($54.2 million).

Olympique Lyon shares were up by around 1% in early session trading.

Real Madrid will pay an initial 48 million euros for Mendy with a possible further 5 million euros in incentive payments.

($1 = 0.8850 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Keith Weir)

0Read and react
0Read and react