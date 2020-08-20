Olympique Lyonnais shares fall after defeat to Bayern Munich

PARIS, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Olympique Lyonnais' (OL) shares fell on Thursday after the French soccer club's defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final.

Lyon's shares, which had risen at the start of the week after Lyon beat Manchester City in the quarter final, were down by 4.7% by 0728 GMT.

Bayern Munich powered into the Champions League final, where they will face Paris St Germain, as two goals from Serge Gnabry led them to an emphatic 3-0 win over Lyon on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)

