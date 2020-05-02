On This Day - Battle of the Bridge hands Leicester fairytale Premier League title

Saturday marks four years since Leicester City wrapped up their first Premier League title - without even kicking a ball. Eurosport takes a look at the title-winning squad, identifying key players and finding out what has happened to others.

The Foxes began the season as 5,000-1 outsiders to break the top-four monopoly of the Premier League and dethrone defending champions Chelsea.



Having escaped relegation the previous season thanks to a scarcely believable late season run, winning seven of their nine league games in April and May, not even the most ardent Leicester fan would have quibbled with those odds.



The appointment of Claudio Ranieri as manager, who replaced the outgoing Nigel Pearson, certainly didn't raise hopes at the King Power Stadium. Former Foxes striker, and BBC Match of the Day host, Gary Lineker reflected the mood of many when he tweeted: “Claudio Ranieri? Really?”

But a squad supplemented by several key additions, N’Golo Kante chief among them, had other ideas and lost just once before Boxing Day. Powered by the goals of Jamie Vardy and guile of Riyad Mahrez, Leicester’s form did not let up in the second half either.



A 3-1 away win at Manchester City in February gave the Foxes real hope and a 1-1 draw across the city at Old Trafford on May 1 put the title within reach. Tottenham had to win at Chelsea the following day to keep their chase alive, and when an ill-tempered game finished 2-2 their fairytale title, the club’s first top-flight championship in 132 years of existence, was confirmed.

KEY PLAYERS

Kasper Schmeichel (38 appearances): The Denmark international, son of Manchester United legend Peter, kept 14 clean sheets in the league campaign. 10 of those came in the second half of the season and included key victories over Tottenham and Liverpool. Schmeichel remains Leicester’s number one and is a key component of Brendan Rodgers’ side.



Wes Morgan (38 appearances/two goals): Captain Wes Morgan was another ever-present in the league. Leicester’s defence had conceded 55 goals in the previous season, and let in a further 22 in the opening 12 games of the title-winning campaign. However, Morgan’s centre-back partnership with summer arrival Robert Huth helped steady the ship as Leicester conceded just 16 goals in the remaining 26 matches.



N’Golo Kante (37 appearances/one goal): Signed from Caen in August, Kante made his first few appearances on the right of midfield. However, once he was moved into a central position alongside Danny Drinkwater he was able to give the team the security that allowed the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy to express themselves further forward. Made his France debut in March before moving to Chelsea where he won a second successive Premier League title in 2016-17.



Riyad Mahrez (37 appearances/17 goals): Having arrived at Leicester midway through their promotion campaign, this was the Algerian’s breakthrough season in the Premier League. Contributed 17 goals and 11 assists, including a stunning goal at the Etihad to help give the Foxes a 3-1 win against City. Remained in the Midlands for two further seasons before moving to City for a fee of £60 million.



Jamie Vardy (36 appearances/24 goals): Had shown glimpses of what he could do during his first season in the Premier League, earning an England call-up, and hit the ground running in 2015-16, scoring in 11 consecutive games between August and the end of November. Ended the season with 24 league goals and named FWA Footballer of the Year. Despite interest from more fancied clubs, including Arsenal, remains at Leicester for whom he’d scored 19 Premier League goals this season.

Claudio Ranieri (manager): Dubbed the 'Tinkerman', Ranieri had been seen as a likeable loser during his time at Chelsea. His idiosyncracies were again visible at Leicester but behind the offer of free pizza to his players and his 'dilly ding, dilly dong' mantra lurked the astute footballing brain that was able to lead this Leicester team to the title. It proved an impossible trick to repeat and he was sacked in February 2017. Has since taken charge of Nantes, Fulham, Roma and Sampdoria.

WHERE ARE THEY NOW?

Danny Drinkwater (35 appearances/two goals): The former Manchester United trainee made a big-money move to Chelsea in September 2017 but has struggled in west London. Loaned to Burnley and Aston Villa this season.



Robert Huth (35 appearances/three goals): Injuries disrupted his later career in Leicester and he left the club at the end of the 2017-18 season, before announcing his retirement in January 2019.



Marc Albrighton (38 appearances/two goals): Still at Leicester where he had made 14 appearances, 11 as a substitute, in the Premier League this season.



Danny Simpson (30 appearances): Slipped down the pecking order at Leicester following the arrival of Ricardo Periera in 2018. Signed for Huddersfield Town last summer.



Christian Fuchs (32 appearances): Usurped by the emergence of Ben Chilwell but still at the King Power Stadium and had made eight Premier League appearances prior to the lockdown.



Shinji Okazaki (36 appearances/five goal): Released by Leicester at the end of last season. Originally signed for Malaga but the Spanish second division club was unable to register the striker due to budget constraints and he since moved to Huesca, where he has scored eight goals in 26 games.



Jeff Schlupp (24 appearances/one goal): Sold to Crystal Palace midway through the following season, where he has gone on to make 83 Premier League appearances.



Andy King (25 appearances/two goals): The Wales midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at Leicester and has been loaned to Swansea City, Derby County, Rangers and Huddersfield in recent seasons.



Ritchie De Laet (12 appearances/one goal): Ended the title-winning season on loan at Middlesbrough and departed Leicester in the summer of 2016, signing for Aston Villa. Currently back in Belgium with Royal Antwerp.



Leonardo Ulloa (29 apperances/six goals): Scored just one more goal for Leicester and ended the 2017-18 season on loan at Brighton. Moved to Pachuca in Mexico in 2018 and, like Okazaki, is now plying his trade in Spain’s second division, at Rayo Vallecano.



Nathan Dyer (12 appearances/one goal): Scored a late winner against Villa in September. Returned to Swansea at the end of his loan where he had made 10 league appearances this season.



Demarai Gray (12 appearances): Signed midway through the championship-winning season, the speedy winger has gone on to make 125 Premier League appearances for the Foxes.



Gokhan Inler (five appearances): Signed from Napoli, the Swiss international was unable to dislodge Drinkwater and Kante from the Leicester midfield in his sole season in England. Moved to Besiktas in 2016 before settling at Istanbul Basaksehir.



Daniel Amartey (five appearances): Another player who arrived in January 2016, the Ghanaian midfielder remains at the King Power Stadium but has endured an injury-hit few seasons.

