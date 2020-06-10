Football

One positive in latest Premier League COVID-19 tests

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
16 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

June 10 (Reuters) - There was one positive result from the Premier League's latest round of tests for the novel coronavirus, the league said on Wednesday.

A total of 1,213 tests were carried out among players and club staff on Monday and Tuesday, the seventh round of tests since players from England's 20 top-flight clubs returned to training.

The previous rounds of testing produced 13 positives in total.

Premier League

One positive case from latest round of Premier League’s coronavirus testing

AN HOUR AGO

No Premier League matches have taken place since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Premier League is scheduled to restart on June 17, when Aston Villa face Sheffield United and Manchester City take on Arsenal. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

Football

Virtual crowds and stadium noise greet return of La Liga

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Soccer-Tshabalala’s golden goal for all of Africa still resonates

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Premier League

One positive case from latest round of Premier League’s coronavirus testing

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Virtual crowds and stadium noise greet return of La Liga

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Soccer-Tshabalala’s golden goal for all of Africa still resonates

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Decision 'first half of July' for Man City’s appeal on two-year European ban

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

Goals galore as Real Madrid continue training ahead of first game back

00:01:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen end Saarbrucken's fairytale run in the DFB-Pokal

00:01:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Newcastle lead race for Philippe Coutinho – Euro Papers

00:01:31
Play Icon
Play Icon
Liga

‘Buy without thinking’ – The problems at Real and Barca

00:03:36
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea enter race for next Brazil star – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:31
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

YESTERDAY AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Revealed: Man Utd's move for Ansu Fati - Euro Papers

08/06/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
Premier League

RESULT: Kevin De Bruyne should win PFA Player of the Year

30/03/2020 AT 15:29
Athletics

Olympic mindset helped me recover from stroke, says Michael Johnson

19/11/2018 AT 07:41
Premier League

Paper Round: Zidane eyes Manchester United job

15/08/2018 AT 04:52
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

06/06/2020 AT 19:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Premier League

Tottenham confirm Janssen departure to Fenerbahce on loan

08/09/2017 AT 16:06
Mixed Martial Arts

Healthier Nunes claims to be ‘baddest woman on the planet’

25/08/2017 AT 08:39
Premier League

Mourinho: United better prepared for league title bid, but I need a midfielder

26/07/2017 AT 07:21
View more

What's On

Previous articleOne positive case from latest round of Premier League’s coronavirus testing
Next articleICC defers T20 World Cup decision to July