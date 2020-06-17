Football

Online bookmaker Betway ends betting on soccer transfers

ByReuters
36 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Online bookmaker Betway said on Wednesday it had ended bets on soccer player transfers in all its territories and hoped the rest of the industry would do the same.

The announcement, on the day the Premier League restarts a season halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, follows cases involving former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge and England international defender Kieran Trippier.

"We weren't one of the bookmakers actually hit by those cases, but there have been some high-profile cases which have highlighted that its probably not that responsible to be offering these markets," said spokesman Alan Alger.

Related Topics
Football
What's On

