Billy Gilmour had a front row seat for Norwich City’s home defeat to Leeds United on Sunday, a defeat that left Daniel Farke’s side rooted to the foot of the Premier League table on just two points. The Scottish youngster has been glued to that seat for some time.

Indeed, Gilmour hasn’t started a match for Norwich since their 3-0 defeat to Liverpool on September 21. That was, in fact, the last time the Chelsea loanee featured at all for the Canaries. Gilmour hasn’t appeared on a football pitch since he played 180 minutes for Scotland against Israel and the Faroe Islands in the last international break.

Gilmour’s exile at Carrow Road has become the cause of much bemusement. The 20-year-old has the potential to be one of the best in his position, but Farke doesn’t see a place for him in his Norwich City team despite their desperate struggles. Gilmour isn’t fighting relegation, he’s watching his teammates fight it.

This surely isn’t what Chelsea envisaged for one of their brightest young talents. At the time, there were reports that the Stamford Bridge club were hesitant to let Gilmour leave on loan due to his value as a squad player, but recognised the need for the midfielder to play first team football on a regular basis.

Many argued Norwich City would be a good destination for Gilmour to continue his development. Farke worked under Thomas Tuchel during their time together at Borussia Dortmund. There are parallels in the way the two coaches view the game, so there was reason to believe Gilmour would benefit from some ideological continuity.

However, Gilmour has played just four of Norwich’s 10 Premier League fixtures so far this season after Farke opted for a more physical approach in the centre of the pitch. As a result, the likes of Kenny McLean (who can’t get in the Scotland team ahead of Gilmour), Mathias Normannd, Christos Tzolis and Kieran Dowell are being favoured instead. None of them have the technical ability of Gilmour.

To anyone who watched Norwich’s home defeat to Leeds United, this is confusing. Farke’s team are currently lacking in control and creativity from deep - something Gilmour offers. The 20-year-old is a pocket-sized pace-setter who dictates play through his use of the ball. In theory, he’s precisely the sort of player Norwich need.

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke Image credit: Getty Images

Farke’s recent remarks were surely cause for concern at Stamford Bridge. Asked for his view on loan signings and his responsibility over them, the German was short in his response. “There is no pressure (to play them),” he said. “We are not here to develop players for other clubs, we are here to win points for this club.”

Of course, the irony in Farke’s comments is that Gilmour, if harnessed properly, would almost certainly help Norwich City win points, but his stance also casts doubt on why Chelsea sent him to East Anglia in the first place. What assurances were they given that Gilmour would receive regular game time?

For the player’s own good, Chelsea must recall Gilmour in January, or as early as their agreement with Norwich will allow. This is a player who has already proven himself at international and Champions League level. The logic behind a loan move to another Premier League club might have been sound, but the reality has been rather different. Chelsea have an asset to look after.

Norwich’s capture of Gilmour on loan was seen as something of a coup, but they have wasted their opportunity to give one of Europe’s best young players a platform. Now, it’s time for Chelsea to take matters back into their own hands. At least if Gilmour watches from the sidelines at Stamford Bridge, he might learn something.

