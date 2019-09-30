LIVE

FK RFS - FS Metta/LU Riga

Optibet Virsliga - 30 September 2019

Optibet Virsliga – Follow the Football match between FK RFS and FS Metta/LU Riga live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Valdas Dambrauskas or Andris Riherts? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FK RFS and FS Metta/LU Riga? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FK RFS vs FS Metta/LU Riga. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

