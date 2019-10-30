FS Metta/LU Riga
    -
    16:00
    30/10/19
    Hanzas Vidusskolas Laukums
    FK Jelgava
      Optibet Virsliga • Day 34
      Scores
      avant-match

      LIVE
      FS Metta/LU Riga - FK Jelgava
      Optibet Virsliga - 30 October 2019

      Optibet Virsliga – Follow the Football match between FS Metta/LU Riga and FK Jelgava live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 30 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Andris Riherts or Marians Pahars? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Have your say by voting on who will win between FS Metta/LU Riga and FK Jelgava? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FS Metta/LU Riga vs FK Jelgava. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.

      0 comment