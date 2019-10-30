LIVE

Riga FC - FK RFS

Optibet Virsliga - 30 October 2019

Optibet Virsliga – Follow the Football match between Riga FC and FK RFS live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 30 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Mihails Konevs or Valdas Dambrauskas? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Riga FC and FK RFS? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Riga FC vs FK RFS. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

