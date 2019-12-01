LIVE

Kaposvár - Ferencváros

OTP Bank Liga - 1 December 2019

OTP Bank Liga – Follow the Football match between Kaposvár and Ferencváros live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 1 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers László Disztl or Sergi Rebrov? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Kaposvár and Ferencváros? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Kaposvár vs Ferencváros. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

