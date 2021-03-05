DVTK - MTK Budapest

Follow the OTP Bank Liga live Football match between DVTK and MTK Budapest with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 5 March 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Zoran Zekic or Michael Boris? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest DVTK and MTK Budapest news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for DVTK and MTK Budapest. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

