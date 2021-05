Football

‘Our ambition is to win’ – Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers on facing Chelsea in FA Cup final

'Our ambition is to win' said Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers ahead of the FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday. The meeting with Thomas Tuchel's Blues will be the first time the Foxes have played in a final of the competition since they lost against Manchester City back in 1969.

00:00:30, an hour ago