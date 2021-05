Football

'Our reward for four years' work' - Pep Guardiola on Manchester City's first Champions League final

Pep Guardiola saluted his "incredible" players after Manchester City produced a superb performance to reach their first Champions League final. A Riyad Mahrez brace helped City beat PSG 2-0 in the second leg of their semi final at the Etihad having won 2-1 in Paris in the first leg. They will face the winner of Chelsea and Real Midrid.

00:00:41, 5 minutes ago