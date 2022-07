Football

Ousmane Demebele reported to have taken pay cut to stay at Barca

After months of speculation, Ousmane Dembele has finally signed a new contract that will keep him at Barcelona until June 2024. The French winger's most recent contract expired last month and he was technically a free agent, but despite rumoured interest from Chelsea and Paris St-Germain, he has finally put pen to paper, saying the Spanish club was always his first choice.

00:01:36, 9 minutes ago