Own goal condemns Atletico to third straight defeat

CURITIBA, Brazil, Aug 22 (Reuters) - An own goal by Felipe Aguilar on the stroke of halftime condemned Atletico Paranaense to their second straight 1-0 defeat on Saturday, at home to Fluminense who had two goals disallowed.

Aguilar knocked a cross from Yuri Lima into his own net to give Fluminense all three points.

After a bright start to Brazil's delayed Serie A season with two wins, Atletico have now lost three in a row.

The Curitiba-based club fall into seventh place in the table after five games, while Fluminense leapfrog them and move into sixth. (Reporting by Andrew Downie in London; editing by Clare Fallon)

