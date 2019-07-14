Own goal hands Senegal place in Africa Cup of Nations final

A horrific mistake by goalkeeper Moez Hassen in the 100th minute saw the ball bounce off the head of defender Dylan Bronn and into the net for the only goal of a game in which both teams had second-half penalties saved.

Hassen came flying off his goal-line to try to cut off a freekick from the right flank but completely missed the ball which then hit the unfortunate Bronn on the head.

Senegal, who were runners-up 17 years ago, are seeking their first Cup of Nations title. The second semi-final kicks off at 1900 GMT. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Clare Fallon)