Paderborn ride their luck for valuable point

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

May 16 (Reuters) - The Bundesliga's bottom side Paderborn rode their luck as they came away with a potentially vital point in a 0-0 draw at fellow strugglers Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday.

Paderborn had lost four in a row before the German league was suspended in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic but a point on their return to action will boost their hopes of survival.

They moved onto 17 points, one behind Werder Bremen, while Fortuna stay third from bottom with 23 as they were left to rue some poor fortune on a sunny afternoon at the Dusseldorf Arena.

Fortuna's Valon Berisha twice struck the woodwork as he continued his search for a first goal for his new club since moving on loan from Lazio in January. Team mate Steven Skrzybski was also unfortunate to see his strike cannon back off the post in the last 10 minutes.

Paderborn might well have snatched an unlikely win three minutes from time but Nigerian international Jamilu Collins squandered a good chance from close range to secure what would have been an unlikely triumph. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

