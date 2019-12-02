Palace defenders Dann, Cahill to miss Bournemouth game

Dann, who came into to the Palace side due to Cahill's knee injury, sustained a knock to his ankle in their 2-0 victory over Burnley on Saturday and was replaced by Mamadou Sakho.

"He's had a scan today. We hope it's not a ligament issue. We hope it's a kick but... it's too close to the game for him to recover so he'll miss tomorrow's game, as will Gary Cahill," Hodgson told a news conference.

"We hope to recover the pair of them for the game at the weekend (against Watford)."

Palace are also without right back Joel Ward who suffered a knee injury in the 2-1 defeat by Liverpool last month.

Sakho, who is building up his fitness following a muscle strain, is expected to partner James Tomkins in central defence for the visit of 12th-placed Bournemouth.

"He's been fit to play for a period but of course we were blessed at centre back with good performances from Cahill and Tomkins," Hodgson added.

"So he's had to wait for his chance. He played a full game for the Under-23s, played on Saturday for a considerable period in the second half."

Palace, who ended a winless run of five league games against Burnley, are 11th in the table with 18 points from 14 games. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)