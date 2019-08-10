Palace hold dominant 10-man Everton to 0-0 draw

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Everton missed a string of chances to start their Premier League campaign on a winning note after they were held 0-0 at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The visitors dominated possession and were denied by some desperate Palace defending, with goalkeeper Vicente Guaita pulling off a series of good saves in the first half.

Everton missed their best opportunity in the 14th minute, when Richarlison's shot was cleared off the line by the home side's towering striker Christian Benteke.

Palace sprung to life after the break and came close twice inside a minute when Everton keeper Jordan Pickford kept out a Jordan Ayew sitter and then produced a fine reflex save with his foot to deny Max Meyer.

Palace lacked bite up front after manager Roy Hodgson left want-away forward Wilfried Zaha, who was denied a move to Everton during the summer transfer window, on the bench.

Zaha made little impact after coming on as a second-half substitute and Richarlison came close for the visitors again before they had Morgan Schneiderlin sent off in the 76th minute for a reckless tackle on Luka Milivojevic. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Tony Lawrence)