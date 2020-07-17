Palace's Van Aanholt may miss start of next season with injury

July 17 (Reuters) - Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt may miss the start of next season after dislocating his shoulder during Thursday's 2-0 Premier League defeat by Manchester United, manager Roy Hodgson has said.

The Dutch left back was carried off on a stretcher after colliding with United striker Anthony Martial. The 29-year-old started 36 of Palace's 38 league matches last season and has featured 29 times in the current campaign.

"It's a bad injury and it's going to keep him out for a long period," Hodgson told reporters.

"I think he'll require an operation and that's bad news for us. Patrick has been solid for us, he's had a good season, he's hardly missed any games and now we might start next season without him."

A sixth straight league defeat left Palace 14th with 42 points. They visit Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday before a home game against Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the season on July 26. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

