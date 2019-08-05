Palmeiras lose ground to Santos in Brazil

Corinthians took the lead in the 13th minute when Manoel headed in off the post from a free kick but Felipe Melo equalized two minutes into the second half when he got above the home defence to nod home.

Palmeiras, who have now gone four league games without a win, are on 28 points after 13 games, four adrift of Santos, who beat Goias 6-1 earlier in the day.

Corinthians are in seventh place with 20 points.