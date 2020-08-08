Palmeiras win Sao Paulo state championship in shootout

SAO PAULO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Palmeiras claimed the Sao Paulo state championship with a 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Corinthians on Saturday as coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo won the title 30 years after he first lifted the trophy.

Corinthians had forced the shootout by converting a penalty with the last kick of the match to make the score 1-1, having drawn the home leg 0-0 on Wednesday, after Palmeiras took the lead through a superb Luiz Adriano header in the 48th minute.

Corinthians' former Brazil striker Jo gave them the lifeline by scoring from the spot in the sixth minute of added time at an empty Allianz Parque just weeks after signing for the club.

But Palmeiras netted four of their spot kicks in the shootout, with Patrick de Paula converting the winning penalty, while Corinthians managed to score only three of their five.

Palmeiras' triumph was a special one for Luxemburgo.

The former Brazil and Real Madrid coach won the title for the first time in 1990 with Bragantino and also lifted it three years later with Palmeiras.

The state title was Palmeiras' first since 2008 and ended Corinthians' dreams of making it four in a row. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ken Ferris)

