Palmeiras win to keep slim titles hopes alive

Bruno Henrique gave the reigning champions the lead in 12 minutes when he headed home after Deyverson’s shot was parried by the keeper and then Felipe Melo got up to nod in a corner to make it 2-0 four minutes before half time.

Gustavo Scarpa completed the scoring in the 57th minute when he finished off a quick counter attack.

The three points cut Flamengo’s lead at the top of the table to seven points, although the Rio side has a game in hand on Thursday away to Goias.

