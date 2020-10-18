Parejo, who used to captain Valencia but switched to Villarreal in August, saying he had been forced out, barely celebrated his goal after his shot took a heavy deflection off Mouctar Diakhaby into the net in the 69th minute.
Paco Alcacer, another former Valencia player, had given Villarreal the lead with a penalty in the sixth minute although Goncalo Guedes levelled for the struggling visitors in the 37th.
Villarreal had Japan international Takefusa Kubo sent off in added time for a second yellow card while Parejo then limped off the pitch with a muscle injury.
Yet Unai Emery's side saw out the win to lead the standings on 11 points after six games, one ahead of second-placed Real Madrid who were beaten 1-0 at home by Cadiz on Saturday.
Valencia were left 12th on seven. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Toby Davis)