Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has reportedly hosted a party for 500 guests at a mansion in Rio de Janeiro in coronavirus-riddled Brazil.

The former Barcelona star is back in his home country for Christmas, with his club not set to return to action after the winter break until travelling to Saint-Etienne on January 6.

Neymar made use of the festive hiatus to return to Brazil and put on a massive party, with hundreds of people attending, according to Marca.

The 28 year old allegedly requested that those attending handed in their mobile phones ahead of the party. The reports claim that he booked a band to play the event, while there was a silent disco with noise-cancelling headphones in the basement.

It is unclear whether the revellers were tested for Covid-19 before being granted entry.

According to Worldometers, Brazil has had almost 7.5 million cases of the virus and just under 200,000 deaths associated with the disease.

