Parker: Greenwood can help United move in right direction, Chelsea are Liverpool's toughest test

Reasons to be optimistic for Manchester United

Over the last few seasons United have been quite poor in Europe. Outside from winning the Europa league in 16/17 they’ve scraped by.

Last night’s opponents Astana weren’t good, but there were a few hairy moments when they did get into the Manchester United box. The big thing that United were lacking was being clinical, they made so many opportunities, but normally if you don’t take them [opportunities] against a better team in Europe they could have lost.

As much as there was a lot of young players out there United still couldn’t have afforded to lose that game, with everyone’s eyes on the team, they either love them or hate them one moment at a time.

"Even a 0-0 draw would have been a massive disappointment."

Manchester United's striker Mason Greenwood shoots to score the opening goal of the UEFA Europa League Group L football match between Manchester United and Astana at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on September 19, 2019. (Photo by Oli SCARGetty Images

Greenwood shines

There’s something about Mason Greenwood, however the problem with Manchester United, (or takes about Manchester United) is that too many people are living in the class of 92. They need to dismiss that and stop talking about it. It’s something that will never ever happen again for Manchester United in many people’s life times. People have to stop going on about young players, especially being quick to throw them under the bus, they need time to mature. Mason’s got a chance, I personally think he needs an opportunity in a Premier League game, perhaps at the weekend, to really go. He had a great game last night, but I think he just needs a little bit of a run in the league to test himself and see how far he’s come.

I would say that going into West Ham against United will be good test for the away side. It’s a big game, everyone knows that West Ham is a big game, even from the days at Upton Park, everyone wants to beat United. And with what happened a few times they played West Ham away they will be confident. But that could be a good thing for United, coming back from Europe to an easy game, or expected easy game, can sometimes be tough for people to lift themselves again, but I think this is certainly not an easy game.

In general I think United have to try and be involved in as many competitions as they can this season. Compete for a European spot, Premier League, cup competitions, simply remain competitive and try to build off the back of quite a disappointing couple of months.

Chelsea are Liverpool's toughest test

You shouldn’t ask me about Liverpool otherwise I get a little bitter, but I think at this moment in time everyone is looking at the Chelsea game as Liverpool’s biggest test so far. The match where their unbeaten record could go, if it doesn’t when will it?

Frank Lampard got a great win in their last outing away at Wolves, a difficult game, more difficult perhaps last season with Wolves in Europe this season factoring into the five goals scored at Molineux.

This is the game of the weekend. Everyone wants to see what Liverpool will do. Especially with Manchester City having dropped points last weekend , everyone is looking at Liverpool to do something, just annoying that if they do go and win the game, someone is bound to say Liverpool are going to win the league. Seeing as they only lost one game last season, could the league be virtually over next weekend?

No, it’s never that easy, and Liverpool will never believe it will be that easy. When you’re as big as them everybody wants to make a name of themselves and take from you. Even last weekend no-one believed that Newcastle were going to win that game, no one saw that opening goal coming, but everyone knew that Liverpool had that next gear.