The 44-year-old Liverani had led Lecce to two consecutive promotions back to the top flight but did not manage to save the southern Italian club from relegation last season.

Liverani, who was a midfielder at several clubs including Lazio and Fiorentina, was also in charge of Serie A side Genoa and helped Ternana avoid relegation from Serie B.

Parma fought their way back to Serie A for the 2018-2019 season after being relegated to the fourth tier in 2015 due to bankruptcy and finished 11th in the top flight last term.

The club, based in the Emilia-Romagna region, dismissed coach Roberto d'Aversa three weeks after the season finished. (Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdansk; Editing by Ken Ferris)

