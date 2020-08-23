Football

Parma sack coach D'Aversa after loss of 'mutual enthusiasm'

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
16 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Parma have dismissed coach Roberto d'Aversa, three weeks after the end of the season, the Serie A club announced on Sunday.

D'Aversa, 45, took charge of Parma when they were in the third-tier Lega Pro in 2016 and earned consecutive promotions to restore the club to the Serie A.

"Parma announce that Roberto D'Aversa has been relieved of his role of first team coach," the club said in a statement.

Football

Bologna coach Mihajlovic tests positive for COVID-19

AN HOUR AGO

"This is a result of the fact that over the last few weeks, the cohesion, unity of intent, harmony and mutual enthusiasm which have been so key to the successes achieved together over the last few years have disappeared."

Parma, who were relegated to fourth division in 2015 after being declared bankrupt, finished 11th in the Serie A last season after being 14th in their first season back in the top division.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)

Champions League

Champions League final: PSG v Bayern build-up LIVE updates

AN HOUR AGO
Football

INTERVIEW Soccer-UEFA's Ceferin considers future 'final eight' format for Champions League

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On