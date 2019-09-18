Parma to sanction Karamoh after missing training

"Having repeatedly arrived late to training in recent weeks, Yann Karamoh did not show up for training," said the Serie A club.

"The club, who have always held group dynamics as a priority over any individual interests, will proceed to sanction the player for the violation of disciplinary rules."

Ivorian-born Karamoh, 21, joined Inter Milan two years ago and scored one goal in 17 appearances.

He spent last season on loan at Girondins Bordeaux and was loaned to Parma this season. Parma have lost two of their opening three Serie A games. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ian Ransom)