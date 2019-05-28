LIVE

Levski Sofia - Etar

Parva Liga - 28 May 2019

Parva Liga – Follow the Football match between Levski Sofia and Etar live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 28 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Georgi Todorov or Krassimir Balakov? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Levski Sofia and Etar? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Levski Sofia vs Etar. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

