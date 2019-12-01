LIVE

CSKA Sofia - Ludogorets

Parva Liga - 1 December 2019

Parva Liga – Follow the Football match between CSKA Sofia and Ludogorets live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 1 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Milos Kruscic or Aleksi Zhelyazkov? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between CSKA Sofia and Ludogorets? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for CSKA Sofia vs Ludogorets. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

