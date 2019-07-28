LIVE

Slavia Sofia - CSKA Sofia

Parva Liga - 28 July 2019

Parva Liga – Follow the Football match between Slavia Sofia and CSKA Sofia live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 28 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Zlatomir Zagorcic or Ljupko Petrovic? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Slavia Sofia and CSKA Sofia? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Slavia Sofia vs CSKA Sofia. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

