LIVE

Vitosha Bistritsa - Slavia Sofia

Parva Liga - 31 October 2019

Parva Liga – Follow the Football match between Vitosha Bistritsa and Slavia Sofia live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 31 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Kostadin Angelov or Zlatomir Zagorcic? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Vitosha Bistritsa and Slavia Sofia? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Vitosha Bistritsa vs Slavia Sofia. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

