Evra has called time on his decorated career spanning over 20 years and plans to become a coach.

Evra au revoir

"My playing career is officially over," he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

" I started training for the UEFA B Coaching License in 2013, now I want to finish it and then go on to get the UEFA A license. In a year and a half, if everything goes well, I’ll be ready to lead a team. "

Evra, who has 81 caps for the France national team, joined Manchester United in January 2005 from Monaco for £5.5 million, arriving at the same time as Nemanja Vidic.

733 GAMES, 21 TROPHIES

Evra won five Premier League titles, three League Cups, the Club World Cup and the Champions League under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson, making 379 appearances for United.

He moved to Serie A giants Juventus in July 2014 for £1.2 million and won two league titles, two Coppa Italias and one Italian Super Cup before moving to Marseille in 2016.

After an ill-fated 10-month spell in southern France came to an end for kicking a fan in the head, Evra's final club was West Ham United.

He made five appearances for the Hammers during the 2017/18 season before he was released.