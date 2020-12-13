Thierry Henry refused to watch an Arsenal game when he realised Granit Xhaka was captain that is according to his former France team-mate and current Sky pundit Patrice Evra.

Evra recounted the story in the wake of Arsenal’s 1-0 home defeat to Burnley, a match in which Xhaka saw red for grabbing Ashley Westwood by the throat.

"Thierry Henry, one day he invited me to his house to watch Arsenal,” began Evra.

He turned on the TV, the first image he saw on the screen was Granit Xhaka leading out Arsenal and Henry turned off the TV.

“I asked what happened. He said, 'I can't watch my team and Xhaka being the captain.'

“And we didn’t watch the game and that tells you what the legends of Arsenal think about Xhaka.”

A Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang own goal was enough for Burnley to claim the win and Arsenal now sit in 15th place in the league, just five points off relegation.

