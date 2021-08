Football

'Paul has got that vision and that quality' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delighted with Pogba play in Manchester United win

"Paul has got that vision and that quality. I know the headlines will be about Bruno or Paul, but this a team game. The space Mason creates for Bruno to open up the channels, and the work that everyone does has been worked on this week." Ole Gunnar Solksjaer was delighted with the performance in the win over Leeds

00:01:16, 42 minutes ago